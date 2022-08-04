CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $117.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.59.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

CF Industries stock opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CF Industries by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CF Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

