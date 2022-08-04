Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $680.00 at TD Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $670.00 to $680.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.72.
Charter Communications Price Performance
Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $452.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $469.02 and a 200 day moving average of $520.22. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
