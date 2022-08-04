Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.9% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Chevron by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 83,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Chevron Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,021 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

