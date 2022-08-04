Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 14,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.03. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $305.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,021 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

