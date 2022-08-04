China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.60

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.60 and last traded at $44.33, with a volume of 11769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.
China Mengniu Dairy Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74.
China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.5267 dividend. This is a boost from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.04%.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Mengniu Dairy (CIADY)
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.