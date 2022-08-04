China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.54

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 46989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

China Merchants Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82.

China Merchants Bank Cuts Dividend

About China Merchants Bank

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9777 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. China Merchants Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

