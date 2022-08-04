Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Sells $395,325.00 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,585.03 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,347.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,429.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,823.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

