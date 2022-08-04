Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.01.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $4,504,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

