CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 5,156 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $56,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $208.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $396.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $242.60.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

