CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 609 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $244.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

