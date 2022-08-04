CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,313 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,909 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,594 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $218.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.80.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

