CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $10.59 Million Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,222 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of West Fraser Timber worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $372,878,000. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,155,000 after buying an additional 155,275 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,170,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,766,000 after buying an additional 252,111 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,136,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,529,000 after buying an additional 183,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 984,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,016,000 after buying an additional 69,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WFG opened at $90.41 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.62.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.17 by ($0.58). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFG shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.