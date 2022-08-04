CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $13.22 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,380,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE GS opened at $333.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.59 and a 200-day moving average of $324.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.