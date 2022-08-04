CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,476 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

NYSE ARE opened at $159.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

