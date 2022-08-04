CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 13,010 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $685,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.05.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CMS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

