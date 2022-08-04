CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 66,273 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 66,273 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.11% of Cameco worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,008,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,663 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,668,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after buying an additional 1,391,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,665,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after buying an additional 1,330,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 205.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

