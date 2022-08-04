CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 67,813 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,813 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AZN opened at $65.32 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.73.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -470.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £130 ($159.29) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.66) to £115 ($140.91) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £115 ($140.91) to £120 ($147.04) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.