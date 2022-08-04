CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 568 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $15,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 554,029 shares of company stock worth $82,263,545 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $186.49 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

