CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 7,146 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,662,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $18,583,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $164.45 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.33.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

