Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $23.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

