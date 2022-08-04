Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial began coverage on BRC in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. BRC has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.85.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $4.11. The business had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BRC will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 420.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

