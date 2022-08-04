Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial began coverage on BRC in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.
BRC Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of BRC stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. BRC has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRC by 420.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.
BRC Company Profile
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.