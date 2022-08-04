Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLVLY opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09.
About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (CLVLY)
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.