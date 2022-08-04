Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLVLY opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

