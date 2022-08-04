Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,684 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.63, for a total transaction of $5,058,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,607.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,021 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,625 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $155.36 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.