Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 9.5% Higher

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price traded up 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.57 and last traded at $68.64. 344,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,239,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 3.59.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

