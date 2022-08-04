Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $90.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.