Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $70.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.45.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.