Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,201,000 after buying an additional 107,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,768,000 after buying an additional 184,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $373,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,043,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen stock opened at $213.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $351.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

