Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 212,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.57% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

