Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 6,363 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of National Retail Properties worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Shares of NNN opened at $47.11 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities lowered their price target on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

