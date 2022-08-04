CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $100.07 on Monday. CONMED has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.55 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

