Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $246.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.18. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 86,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,469,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

