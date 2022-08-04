ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 246.60 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 243.89 ($2.99), with a volume of 289611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.20 ($2.82).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.49) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.06) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 255 ($3.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 247 ($3.03).

The company has a market cap of £4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,604.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 218.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 204.71.

In other news, insider Jonny Mason purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £49,280 ($60,384.76).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

