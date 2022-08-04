Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $17.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.35 million, a P/E ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 2.59. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $35.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 508,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 81,359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

