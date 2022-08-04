Courage Miller Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,314 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,021 shares of company stock worth $73,765,625 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

CVX stock opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $305.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

