Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) EVP Sells $1,419,363.98 in Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 42,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,363.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $32.79 on Thursday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.42.
Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.
About Covenant Logistics Group
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG)
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.