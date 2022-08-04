Cowen Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $84.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on W. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Wayfair to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Wayfair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.96.

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE:W opened at $64.44 on Monday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $317.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.69.

Insider Activity

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $994,669 over the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after buying an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,413,000 after purchasing an additional 179,344 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading

