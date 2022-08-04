Cowen Downgrades Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) to Market Perform

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Trading Up 10.2 %

NYSE:FTCH opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.