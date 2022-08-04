Cowen Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $120.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.69.

TFII opened at $102.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average is $90.99. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 52.2% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,409,000 after purchasing an additional 577,450 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth $29,066,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 619.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after buying an additional 348,965 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 528.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after buying an additional 189,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of TFI International by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

