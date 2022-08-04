Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cowen to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.
Cowen Stock Performance
Shares of Cowen stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59. Cowen has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cowen
About Cowen
Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cowen (COWN)
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.