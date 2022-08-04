Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cowen to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Cowen Stock Performance

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59. Cowen has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cowen

About Cowen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cowen by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

