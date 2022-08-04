Credit Suisse Group Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $126.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.69.

TFI International Price Performance

TFII stock opened at $102.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. TFI International has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.99.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of TFI International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

