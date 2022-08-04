Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $5.77

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.49. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 138,909 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 target price (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Credit Suisse Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.0528 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,901.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.