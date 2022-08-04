CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $113.91, but opened at $118.32. CVR Partners shares last traded at $115.78, with a volume of 2,145 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $10.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $40.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.03%. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CVR Partners Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.01. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.87 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 90.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

