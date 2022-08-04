D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 88,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

NYSE DHI opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

