DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Cut to $97.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “maintains” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.

DVA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.62. DaVita has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 78.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,181,000 after acquiring an additional 103,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DaVita by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in DaVita by 6.7% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 487,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,746 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,192,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in DaVita by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 392,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.