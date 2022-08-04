Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $129.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,554,000 after buying an additional 81,018 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 103,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

