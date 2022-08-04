E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) PT Lowered to $17.00

E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Benchmark from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s previous close.

E.W. Scripps Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of SSP stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.80. E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $23.61.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $565.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.50 million.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.