Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EMN. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

