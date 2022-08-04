Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $13,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after buying an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,439 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,341,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.6 %

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.15.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $479.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $479.92 and its 200-day moving average is $477.79.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.