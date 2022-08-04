Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Short Interest Up 17.2% in July

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. CWM LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 376.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire stock opened at $122.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average of $117.12. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $5.57. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

