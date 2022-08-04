Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) PT Lowered to $36.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 32.80.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 23.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of 25.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,346.35 and a beta of 1.09. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 17.42 and a 12-month high of 35.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. The firm had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total transaction of 1,878,896.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,446,748 shares in the company, valued at 29,296,647. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,519,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,676,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 2,852.0% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,116,872 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,168,000 after buying an additional 943,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after buying an additional 603,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

